ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 6.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViaSat stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.79.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

