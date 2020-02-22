Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,006. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.79 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.87 and a 200 day moving average of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

