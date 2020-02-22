Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 595,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golub Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 368,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 165,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

NYSE LOW opened at $125.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

