Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Balchem by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Balchem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $103.18 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.