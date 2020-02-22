Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 15,651 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,651 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Columbia Property Trust worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 278.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

CXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.