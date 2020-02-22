Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Position Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 144.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Compass Point downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $47.25 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $54.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

