Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 241,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 855,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 287,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,966.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,387. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.59.

ADI stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

