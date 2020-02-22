BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 760.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 77.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $50,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $557.00 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.44. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

