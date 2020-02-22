Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $16.14 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,968.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,826.75.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
