ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.