Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 18.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Centene by 958.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 741,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 470,716 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Centene by 718.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 528,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Centene by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,820,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,025,000 after purchasing an additional 459,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,784,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $10,448,920. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

