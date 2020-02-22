ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $78,986.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $480,780.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,331 shares of company stock worth $2,002,727. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.