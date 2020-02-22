ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 147.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,287 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,447,000 after acquiring an additional 157,533 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $142,756,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Realty Income stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

