ETRADE Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Lennar by 102.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lennar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lennar by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

