Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Raised by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $131.63 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

