Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,650,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

JCI stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

