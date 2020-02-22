ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

