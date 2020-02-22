ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,426 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,477. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

