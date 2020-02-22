ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 779 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.43 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.