ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 79,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 6.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth $41,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $98,901.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at $983,846.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $847,911.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

