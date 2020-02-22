ETRADE Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FLT. Cfra boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.65.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $308.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.04. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.