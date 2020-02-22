ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 225.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Steris during the third quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Steris during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

STE opened at $167.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.85. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $168.78. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $900,169.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

