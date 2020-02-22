Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after acquiring an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,088,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 164 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $32,672.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,067.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $209.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.37. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

