ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

NYSE BIO opened at $400.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.55. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.96 and a 12 month high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

