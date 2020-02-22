Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Shares of JEC opened at $103.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.36. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

