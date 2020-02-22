Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 500,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,218 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,854 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $114.48 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

