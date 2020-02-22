ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HE stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $50.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.32%.

HE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

