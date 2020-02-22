ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHGE opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

