Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

BURL stock opened at $241.31 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.14.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

