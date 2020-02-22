ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HST opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

