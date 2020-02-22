58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 58.com were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in 58.com by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 294,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 237,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,731,000 after buying an additional 150,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WUBA opened at $57.57 on Friday. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $74.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WUBA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.66.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

