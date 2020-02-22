ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 189.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $241,849 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

