ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,081 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 326,236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 133,641 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,546,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLB opened at $72.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLB. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $496,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,338 shares of company stock worth $19,458,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

