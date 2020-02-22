ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Albany International by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,201,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

