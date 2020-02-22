ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,347,204.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $885,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,800 shares of company stock worth $5,895,536. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $112.27 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $119.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

