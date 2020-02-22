ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 39 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

BLK opened at $557.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.54 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.