ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $261,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $229.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.96. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $173.88 and a twelve month high of $236.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.