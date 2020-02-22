Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 1,706 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 100,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after acquiring an additional 951,530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 43,371 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fortinet Inc Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC
Fortinet Inc Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co.
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co.
Burlington Stores Inc Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC
Burlington Stores Inc Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report