Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 1,706 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 100,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after acquiring an additional 951,530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 43,371 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

