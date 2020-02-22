ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. CL King upped their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Shares of LFUS opened at $182.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,629 shares of company stock worth $13,836,345 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

