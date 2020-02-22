Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $163,227,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Eaton by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4,241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 137,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $105.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.