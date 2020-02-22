ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,203 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 313,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 176,039 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.