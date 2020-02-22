ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 6,985 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Ventas by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Citigroup cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Capital One Financial cut Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.