Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,589 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 68,451 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 850,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 527,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BZH opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $489.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.28.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,402.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $445,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

