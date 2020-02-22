ETRADE Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

