Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $65,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,998,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,603,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

NYSE:BMI opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.