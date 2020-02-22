ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

JPM stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $431.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

