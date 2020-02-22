Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $77,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 268.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,567,794,000 after buying an additional 501,020 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,112,000 after buying an additional 112,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

