Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 760 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in LogMeIn by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LogMeIn by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $85.40 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGM shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.31.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

