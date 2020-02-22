Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 468.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after buying an additional 197,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE:DFS opened at $75.32 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

