Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 275 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.63 and a 12-month high of $163.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average is $148.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

